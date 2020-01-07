Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has reportedly chosen a transfer to Liverpool despite links with other top clubs.

The France international has struggled in his time at the Nou Camp, despite once looking one of the most exciting young players in the world at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele was recently linked with an £80million transfer to either Chelsea or Manchester City, but it’s now claimed he looks to have a preference for joining Liverpool instead.

This comes as Dembele himself has dropped a strong hint about possibly linking up with the Reds.

The 22-year-old liked a post on Instagram of himself in a Liverpool kit, and Don Balon claim this could be part of his way of hinting that’s the move he wants.

The Spanish outlet add that Dembele has a foot and a half out of Barca, so it could be that this switch is on the cards in the near future.

It’s debatable, however, if LFC really need this signing at this time, with Jurgen Klopp already blessed with having Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to choose from up front.