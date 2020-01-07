According to Marca, Real Madrid ace Brahim Diaz remains reluctant to leave Los Blancos on loan despite the Spanish giants agreeing a short-term move for the ace with La Liga outfit Getafe.

The 20-year-old has only made four appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season, with none of those being starts.

The Spaniard returned to his homeland this time last year from Premier League giants Manchester City. The MailOnline report that the deal to take the ace back to Spain was worth up to £22m (€26m).

AS have previously reported that the winger rejected all offers to leave the club on loan this summer.

Diaz has made just 15 appearances across all competitions since returning to Spain.

The ace’s limited playing time has been down to injuries, but largely seems to have been impacted by Los Blancos’ depth in the wide areas.

The Manchester City academy graduate is behind Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the club’s pecking order on the wings.

Regardless of how confident he is about his chances in the first-team, perhaps the ace should be more realistic and accept the opportunity for regular football which could allow him to kickstart his development.