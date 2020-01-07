‘Shows he wants to leave’ – Paul Ince on Man United star Jesse Lingard’s decision to change agent

In a column for Paddy Power, former Manchester United star Paul Ince has suggested that Jesse Lingard’s decision to team up with ‘so-called super agent’ Mino Raiola ‘shows he wants to leave’ the Red Devils.

Lingard has struggled for the Manchester outfit over the last year and he’s only started half of his 26 appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

Ince seems to be quite critical of the attacking midfielder’s decision to change agents, the retired England star believes that Lingard needs to ‘improve his performances before thinking about a move.’

Raiola has attracted controversy over the years, most recently the super agent has hit the headlines for his involvement with clients Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

Whilst some of Lingard’s recent displays have been slightly more encouraging, perhaps a exit from his boyhood club is the only thing that could reignite his career.

Here’s what ex-England star Ince had to say on Lingard’s decision:

“Jesse Lingard teaming up with Raiola shows he wants to leave – but he needs to improve his performances before thinking about a move.”

“If you don’t feel the club is going forward the way you like – fine – but there’s no need to play that out publicly. You can do it without anyone knowing.”

“The thing is, if Pogba’s there next month, it’s going to be a huge task for him to win the fans over now.”

“Then you see that Jesse Lingard has signed with that agent, too. I mean, he must be feeling optimistic if he thinks that Raiola could secure him a move to Real Madrid or Juventus!”

“He’s a massive so-called super agent. I’m not sure why Jesse has signed with him to be honest.”

“Obviously by getting involved with him he must think that he can secure a move in the next year or so, and he’s the man to do it.

“But Jesse’s not a kid anymore, and ultimately, he needs to improve his performances on the pitch before he can worry about his next move.”

“He’s supposed to be in his prime, but some of his performances are terrible. There’s too much competition for him to be playing every week.”

“He clearly thinks that Raiola is the man to secure him the move away from Old Trafford.”

The next six months could be crucial to Lingard’s career, the ace needs to show much more if he’s to make a serious case for being included in England’s European Championships squad.

Of course if the charismatic star falls out of the Three Lions setup completely in the near future, his standing as one of the Premier League’s higher-profile players will be shattered.

Do you think that Lingard would be a solid option for a team abroad?