Manchester United and other top clubs can reportedly seal the transfer of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this month.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 this season, and was recently linked with Man Utd by La Voix du Nord in a potential £42million move.

Soumare seems ideal for United’s needs at the moment, with Scott McTominay out injured and the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred not really contributing enough in midfield so far this season.

According to Sky Sports, there could be good news for the Red Devils as Soumare is seemingly available this January, with a deal potentially being signed off in the next ten days or so.

Sky’s report also links the France Under-21 international with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Valencia, so it won’t necessarily be easy for MUFC to get a deal done.

Still, it’s encouraging to see that Lille seem prepared to let this top talent leave, and United fans will surely be hoping their club can pounce for this ideal signing to strengthen a problem area in their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs to spend this winter if he is to get his side back in serious contention for a top four place by the end of this season.