Tahith Chong Man Utd exit: Juventus prepare big-money contract offer for starlet

Man Utd could reportedly be at risk of seeing Tahith Chong leave the club as Juventus are preparing a contract worth £35,000-a-week for the youngster.

The 20-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford, making just 11 appearances for the senior side over the past two seasons.

That’s despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adopting a clear strategy to give his youngsters a chance to earn a place in his squad, and the situation is further complicated by the fact that his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

With that in mind, The Sun report that Chong could now be offered a £35,000-a-week contract by Juventus in a bid to prise him away from Man Utd this summer to join them on a free transfer.

Further, it’s been suggested that a significant signing-on bonus of £2m will also be included in any potential offer, which could act as a sweetener to convince him to join them.

Time will tell if Man Utd can still persuade him to sign a new deal and stay patient in Manchester, as they will surely not want to lose another top talent to Juventus.

The Turin giants have already raided the Premier League giants in a similar situation for Paul Pogba back in 2012, and so it remains to be seen if they return to Man Utd to try the same strategy again to snap up Chong and try to help develop and improve his game to make him into a top player in the coming years.