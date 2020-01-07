Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the suitors for the potential transfer of in-form Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to this season as he’s rather burst onto the scene in the Premier League out of almost nowhere.

Cantwell was not a particularly stand-out performer for Norwich as they won promotion from the Championship last season, scoring just one goal in total, though he has six in all competitions so far this term.

According to The Athletic, there is some interest from big clubs like Liverpool and Man Utd, though it’s not clear how strong or how long-term this interest is.

It may be that Cantwell is only going through a bit of a purple patch, but one imagines top six sides will be keeping a close eye on his development in the coming months.

If the England Under-21 international can carry on performing like this, it would be clear that he is surely the real deal and capable of stepping up and playing for a bigger club.

Cantwell looks to have the skills and goal threat to be of particular use to United in particular amid their current struggles, while he also looks like he could be a good fit for Liverpool’s style of play under Jurgen Klopp.