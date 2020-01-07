Menu

Video: Bernardo Silva scores with rocket for Man City vs rivals Man United

In the 16th minute of this evening’s mammoth Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg between Manchester City and Man United, Bernardo Silva produced this moment of magic.

After picking up the ball from Kyle Walker, City star Bernardo Silva charged towards goal and punished United’s defence for giving him space by firing the ball into the top corner.

David de Gea had no chance of stopping this wonderful strike.

Take a look at the Portuguese star’s stunning strike below:

What a hit from the City midfielder.

