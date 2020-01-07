Menu

Video: De Bruyne sends Phil Jones for a hotdog as Man City make it 3-0 vs United

In the 37th minute of this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Manchester United, Pep Guardiola’s side ripped the Red Devils on the counter-attack.

City broke free and Kevin de Bruyne picked up the ball after Riyad Mahrez and Brandon Williams battled for the ball.

The Belgian playmaker charged into the box and sent United centre-back Phil Jones for a ‘hotdog’ – according to some fans with a lovely piece of skill before firing a shot on goal that was parried away.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the ball was parried straight on to Andreas Pereira and the ball was deflected into the back of the net.

Take a look at City’s third against their cross-town rivals below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Here’s what some fans made of De Bruyne embarrassing Jones before the goal:

Pep Guardiola’s side are tearing United apart tonight, what’s gone wrong for Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side that were victorious over their noisy neighbours just a month ago?

