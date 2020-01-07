Video: De Bruyne sends Phil Jones for a hotdog as Man City make it 3-0 vs United

In the 37th minute of this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Manchester United, Pep Guardiola’s side ripped the Red Devils on the counter-attack.

City broke free and Kevin de Bruyne picked up the ball after Riyad Mahrez and Brandon Williams battled for the ball.

The Belgian playmaker charged into the box and sent United centre-back Phil Jones for a ‘hotdog’ – according to some fans with a lovely piece of skill before firing a shot on goal that was parried away.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the ball was parried straight on to Andreas Pereira and the ball was deflected into the back of the net.

Take a look at City’s third against their cross-town rivals below:

City are running riot! An own goal has extended their lead to 3-0 before half-time at Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports Football or follow here: https://t.co/vKpD6NYij8 pic.twitter.com/YQFQQNM9BP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 7, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Here’s what some fans made of De Bruyne embarrassing Jones before the goal:

De Bruyne sent Phil Jones for a hotdog there! #MUNMCI #CarabaoCup — Brendan Marsh (@Marshy_83) January 7, 2020

Phil Jones sent for a hotdog. Embarrassing from every player on the pitch, too many not fit to wear the shirt #MUFC — Kieron James Ford (@kieronjamesford) January 7, 2020

Phil Jones sent for a hotdog by KDB — Ryan Tackley (@ryan_tackley) January 7, 2020

Phil jones got sent for a hotdog. — Riken (@Savva177) January 7, 2020

De Bruyne sent Phil Jones for a hotdog then ? ? ? ? ? — Fasil Balti (@FasilBalti) January 7, 2020

Someone tell Phil Jones to grab me a hotdog while he’s been sent for one — MG-MUFC (@MG_MUFC) January 7, 2020

If anyone in Manchester see’s Phil Jones at the hotdog stall let him know VAR gave the goal ?????? — boysie wise (@boysiewise11) January 7, 2020

Pep Guardiola’s side are tearing United apart tonight, what’s gone wrong for Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side that were victorious over their noisy neighbours just a month ago?