Video: Marcus Rashford scores with tidy finish for Man United vs rivals City

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has given his boyhood club a fighting chance of getting past rivals Manchester City after a pulling a goal back in tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg.

In the 69th minute of the clash, United youngster Angel Gomes sparked a counter-attacking opportunity by winning the ball back.

Red Devils starlet Mason Greenwood then charged towards goal before playing in Marcus Rashford. The United forward looked cool, calm and composed as he slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the England international’s goal below:

A lifeline for Manchester United! ? Marcus Rashford finishes nicely to cut Manchester City's lead to 3-1.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Rashford has been in fine form over the last couple of months, the ace is really beginning to flourish whilst leading the line for the Red Devils.