Actually agreeing to sign a player is just the first step in the process for a club, you then need to make sure they feel comfortable in their new surroundings, especially if they’ve just moved from a different country.

It seems pretty fair to say that Liverpool are one of the best at cultivating a togetherness in the squad and making sure everyone settles in, so it’s interesting to hear some of the details behind it.

A recent report from The Liverpool Echo via The Daily Star has suggested that Liverpool have given Roberto Firmino’s spot in the changing room to new signing Takumi Minamino.

It seems a bit far fetched to say this is a clear sign that Firmino’s place in the team is under threat. When you consider that his spot is between Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, it makes more sense that Liverpool think their experience of stepping up from RB Salzburg to establish themselves at Liverpool will be useful to helping the new man settle in.

He had a promising debut against Everton at the weekend but that was playing with a fairly inexperienced Liverpool side, so it will be interesting to see how he does once he’s up to full speed and more integrated into the team.

He might have taken Firmino’s spot in the changing room, but it’s unlikely he will take his place in the team anytime soon.