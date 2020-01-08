Manchester United have reportedly been among the clubs to make an approach for the transfer of in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack and are claimed to have ‘knocked on the door’ of Traore, along with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, according to Don Balon.

The 23-year-old has recently recovered from something of a slow start to his career, as he finally starts to show the potential seen in him as a youngster coming up through Barcelona’s academy.

It’s easy to imagine Traore could now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and he’d add plenty of pace and quality to this struggling Man Utd side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with similar players such as Jadon Sancho by the Daily Mirror, though one imagines Traore could be a great deal cheaper as Don Balon state he’d cost around £25million.

It may be that United have switched their focus away from Sancho, with the Sun recently claiming the Borussia Dortmund star looks more likely to choose Chelsea as his next destination.

Solskjaer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint to club chief Ed Woodward over the need for signings this January, so it will be interesting to see if Traore does end up being a priority target.

“We have got a few months left of the season and we can’t weaken ourselves,” the Norwegian said after his team’s defeat to Manchester City, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“We have got to strengthen ourselves if any movement is going to happen.”