Arsenal’s hierarchy reportedly has some concerns about potentially clinching the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The Germany international has not been as much of a regular at Bayern this season and this has led to some recent speculation over his long-term future at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal are among the clubs believed to have shown an interest in Boateng, with Foot Mercato recently claiming they’ve made an approach for the experienced centre-back.

However, an update on the Boateng transfer situation from Goal suggests there are some at Arsenal who are concerned about potentially doing a deal for the 31-year-old.

While there’s no doubt the Gunners look in need of signings in defence, it makes sense that Boateng might not be the most convincing option.

Goal claim AFC chiefs are concerned about Boateng’s lack of recent playing time and his various fitness issues.

The north London giants can surely aim a little higher than Boateng right now, who doesn’t look enough of an upgrade on the players they currently have in that area.

David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have not been good enough for most of this season and it seems clear Arsenal need to sign a top defender currently playing at, or approaching, his peak years, rather than more ageing stars coming towards the end of their careers.