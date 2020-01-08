Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly persuaded midfielder Granit Xhaka to stay at the Emirates Stadium instead of seeking a transfer away.

It’s been a difficult season for the Switzerland international, who was made club captain under previous manager Unai Emery before then losing the armband.

This was Xhaka’s punishment for a notable outburst against Arsenal’s home crowd in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace earlier this season.

It then looked as though the 27-year-old was certain to leave the Gunners, with Sky Sports among the sources to link him strongly with a move to Hertha Berlin.

However, Goal now report that Arteta has managed to change Xhaka’s mind about leaving Arsenal, in what could be good news for the club.

Despite Xhaka’s obvious flaws, he has also put in some strong performances for AFC down the years, and seems like a player with the potential to improve under the right manager.

Arteta already looks to have made a big difference to both the style of play and the confidence of the squad at Arsenal, so perhaps he can finally be the man to get Xhaka performing at his full potential.