Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has had a fine season and may actually have had enough of an impact to persuade the Gunners to change their January transfer plans.

Despite starting out as more of an attacking player, Saka has made quite an impression filling in at left-back on occasion, and football.london reporter James Benge claims this means the club are no longer likely to try signing someone in that position this winter.

Writing in a live blog this afternoon, Benge explains that there was the possibility of Arsenal looking to strengthen in that area, most likely on loan, but the form of both Sead Kolasinac and Saka now seem to have put an end to that.

That’s quite the compliment for Saka, who truly looks an outstanding prospect in an exciting generation of young talent coming through AFC’s academy at the moment.

Along with the 18-year-old wide-man, players like Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all become key parts of the Arsenal first-team in recent times.

Kieran Tierney is of course another long-term option at left-back, but has had a difficult start to life at the Emirates Stadium due to injuries.