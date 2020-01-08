This looks like it could be a big month for Aston Villa, they started the season well and survival looked pretty likely. Unfortunately the momentum then stopped and they find themselves one point above relegation.

You always suspected that they might have to make some signings in January, but The Daily Mail recently reported that Tom Heaton and Wesley picked up bad knee injuries and it could keep them out for the season.

The fans will be hoping for some replacements, and it appears that there’s mixed news on that front:

please don’t shoot the messenger, but he’s not a target. Reina is on a list of possible gk’s — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 8, 2020

The case with Krzysztof Piatek at AC Milan is an odd one. Last season he looked like a goal scoring sensation who could help the club push back towards relevancy in Serie A, but four goals in 18 games this season and the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic means he could be available for transfer.

John Percy indicates that a move to Birmingham for the Polish striker is unlikely, but a move for Pepe Reina could be interesting.

There’s no doubting he has great experience and is certainly a high quality keeper. He’s won the World Cup and the European Championships with Spain and played almost 400 games for Liverpool, so he should be a great choice to fill in for Tom Heaton.

Despite that, he is now 37 and hasn’t played much this season, so it’s hard to tell if he’s still able to perform at the highest level. There’s no sign that he’s close to signing right now, but at least it shows the club are looking for big names to help them in the second half of the season.