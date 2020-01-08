It’s fairly common to see the biggest clubs have a big turnover when it comes to their fringe players. There’s only so often you can go while accepting a back up role, so it makes sense that they leave after a couple of years and that makes space for someone else.

The Barcelona defence has been pretty consistent with Lenglet and Pique at the heart of it, so it’s easy to see why Samuel Umtiti might not be happy with only five La Liga appearances so far this season.

A report from Eldesmarque has indicated that the Frenchman is looking to leave the Nou Camp after becoming unhappy with his role in the squad. It seems unlikely that he would be allowed to leave in Janaury, but they’ve identified a possible replacement for next season.

They state that Barcelona want to add RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next Summer and it’s expected he would cost around €60m. He may then take the 3rd choice centre-back slot in the squad, but his timing could be perfect.

Gerard Pique is getting older and more injury prone, so this seems like the ideal time for someone to come in and finally dislodge him. You have to think that Umtiti doesn’t think that’s possible anytime soon, but perhaps Upamecano could force his way in.

He seems like the ideal player for Barca, he’s quick and capable with the ball at his feet, while also being sound in a defensive sense. It remains to be seen where Umtiti might end up, but he might finally get his chance to establish himself somewhere else.