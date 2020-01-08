It’s usually Real Madrid who have the reputation for only giving big name players a chance in the first team, but it’s started to feel like Barcelona have gone that way in recent years.

There’s a clear drop off between the starting players and the rest of the squad, but they’ve also been looking for the long term replacements for Xavi and Iniesta every since they left the team.

According to Globoesporte via Football-Espana, it appears they have made a €6m bid for Palmeiras midfielder Matheus Fernandes. It’s not quite clear what their intentions would be with him at this point, but the report does suggest they’ve been tracking him for a while.

The offer comes after his team suffered their first ever relegation from the top flight, so it looks like Barca have swooped in to take advantage of that.

There could be some complications with his former side still owning part of his rights and they may need to agree to the transfer, while it’s also not clear if Barca would then want to loan him back or if they would put him in their first team.

There’s a big chance that the fans won’t see him as a high profile signing so it’s hard to see him getting a lot of time to prove himself.

If a deal can be agreed then you have to think that he would jump at the chance to make the move, but the move doesn’t seem imminent at this point.