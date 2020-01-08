It’s fair to say that the Chelsea fans could be forgiven for worrying how the young players would respond to playing this season, but everything has gone so much better than expected.

Frank Lampard has his team on track for a top four finish while also proving that the club doesn’t need to rely on big money transfers. That’s not to say that there won’t be signings this month, but it also looks like the club are focusing on rewarding the young players too.

Many thought that Mason Mount would be the main break-out player this season, but Reece James and Tammy Abraham have probably been the standouts. According to a report from The Telegraph, the full back is set to pledge his long term future to the club.

They say that he’s now ready to commit himself and sign a new five year deal, even though he already has two years left on his current deal. It’s not clear if it would just be five years or five years on top of the remaining two, but either way it’s good news for everyone involved.

He’s mainly competing with Cesar Azpilicueta for the right back spot, but he offers so much more than the Spaniard in an attacking sense. Azpilicueta might be the safer option in a defensive sense, but James is actually exciting to watch when he gets on the ball.

It looks like the fans will get to see him for a lot longer after this news.