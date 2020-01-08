According to Get French Football News via RMC Sport, French giants Marseille have decide to pull out of contract talks with promising winger Isaac Lihadji.

RMC claim that the 17-year-old’s representatives are entertaining offers from interested sides including Arsenal. Marseille reportedly walked away from contract talks because of the demands made by Lihadji’s entourage.

RMC add that Marseille’s last contract offer for the ace was quite sizeable. Football.London claim that the youngster’s current deal is set to expire this summer.

With the French outfit’s most recent offer still not seeming to be enough for Lihadji’s representatives, it’s not surprising to hear that the club have pulled out of negotiations.

Lihadji has featured twice in Ligue 1 for Marseille, perhaps the club have given up on their hopes to develop the winger as his last outing came back at the end of October.

Lihadji certainly seems to be highly-rated by France’s international setup, as per Transfermarkt, the wide man has won over 20 youth caps for Les Bleus’ through Under-16’s to Under-18’s level.

With the youngster’s deal set to expire in the summer, he looks set to be available for a free transfer or a nominal compensation fee – which would make him a massive coup for any top side.