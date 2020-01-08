Barcelona midfielder Marcus McGuane is reportedly in England for transfer talks with a number of clubs.

The 20-year-old notably left Arsenal’s academy to join Barca back in 2017, but has mostly only played for the Catalan giants’ B team in the Segunda Division.

McGuane is currently on loan at Dutch club Telstar but could now be edging closer to a move back to England with an unnamed club.

According to the Sun, the former Gunners youngster is in talks with a number of English sides, and it may be that a return to his homeland is the best thing for the next stage of his development.

McGuane will no doubt have learned a lot in his time with Barcelona, with their youth system among the very best in the world.

Still, it looks like the England Under-19 international does not have much chance of making Ernesto Valverde’s first-team any time soon, so now needs to ensure he’s playing regularly at a more competitive level.