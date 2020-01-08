Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a major transfer boost regarding their rumoured pursuit of Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale.

The Wales international has struggled at the Bernabeu in recent times, but could make sense as a fine signing for the Blues to replace Eden Hazard.

Don Balon claim Chelsea remain among Bale’s suitors, and the Spanish outlet adds that Real are now prepared to let the former Tottenham man go for as little as £51million due to their desire to get him off their books.

That should be easily affordable for Chelsea, who will no doubt have saved money up in recent months due to being unable to make purchases while they were under a transfer ban in the summer.

Some will no doubt feel Bale could be a risky signing at this stage of his career, but at that low price, the 30-year-old surely still has something to offer, at least on a short-term basis.

Bale was an outstanding performer during his last spell in the Premier League with Spurs, and a return to the English top flight could be just what he needs to revive his career.

Chelsea have also been linked with Crystal Palace wide-man Wilfried Zaha by the Times as this position clearly looks to be a priority for Frank Lampard in the transfer market.