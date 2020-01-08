Chelsea have reportedly made a bid for the transfer of Metz striker Habib Diallo, who has also been linked with Tottenham and Leicester City in recent times.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in Ligue 1 this season, scoring ten goals and contributing one assist in 19 appearances so far.

Diallo’s fine form suggests he could be a useful answer to Chelsea’s issues up front at the moment, with doubts over Olivier Giroud’s future as he’s linked with Inter Milan by the Telegraph.

If he does leave, Chelsea could do with more depth up front behind youngster Tammy Abraham, and Diallo seems like he could be a good fit for Frank Lampard’s side.

According to Republicain Lorraine, as translated in the tweet below from journalist Robin Bairner, CFC have launched an offer to rival the likes of Spurs and Leicester for Diallo.

Chelsea have made a €20m offer for Metz striker Habib Diallo, Republicain Lorraine reports. Has also been linked to Leicester and Tottenham this season. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 8, 2020

The Senegal international would surely also be a useful signing for Jose Mourinho’s struggling side right now, particularly with the recent injury to star striker Harry Kane.

It will be interesting to see where Diallo does eventually end up if he is to make a move away from Metz this January.