‘Interesting’ – These Real Madrid fans on Zidane’s ‘unpredicted’ lineup vs Valencia

Real Madrid CF
Zinedine Zidane has made three changes to the Real Madrid side that beat Getafe on the weekend ahead of tonight’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia.

There’s just one change at the back with club captain Sergio Ramos returning to the side in the place of Eder Militao.

Zidane appears to be experimenting with a new system tonight, the Frenchman looks to have rid his side of natural wide players by starting Isco and promising youngster Fede Valverde.

Madrid’s formation appears to be a 4-5-1 formation, but using attacking midfielders rather than wingers.

Talisman Karim Benzema has been rested, giving summer signing Luka Jovic a rare opportunity to shine.

Here’s how Los Blancos will lineup for tonight’s clash:

Check out how some supporters reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Tonight’s clash will be played in Saudi Arabia as Spain’s Super Cup format has been changed for the next few years in order to include four teams.

A win tonight would set up a final for Los Blancos with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid or heated foes Barcelona. The stakes are certainly high.

