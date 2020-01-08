‘Interesting’ – These Real Madrid fans on Zidane’s ‘unpredicted’ lineup vs Valencia

Zinedine Zidane has made three changes to the Real Madrid side that beat Getafe on the weekend ahead of tonight’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia.

There’s just one change at the back with club captain Sergio Ramos returning to the side in the place of Eder Militao.

Zidane appears to be experimenting with a new system tonight, the Frenchman looks to have rid his side of natural wide players by starting Isco and promising youngster Fede Valverde.

Madrid’s formation appears to be a 4-5-1 formation, but using attacking midfielders rather than wingers.

Talisman Karim Benzema has been rested, giving summer signing Luka Jovic a rare opportunity to shine.

Here’s how Los Blancos will lineup for tonight’s clash:

Check out how some supporters reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Unpredicted zidane no one ever predict him right — shuaibdaura (@shuaibdaura) January 8, 2020

What formation is this — boitumelo (@boits0) January 8, 2020

What kind of formation are we on to — CB (@abubakar_ashir) January 8, 2020

Why are we playing 451 when we have Rodrigo and Vinicius? Zidane with some kinda rubbish decision again. Allow these guys to shine, we have stuff. Stop leaving them rot on the bench… Finger crossed. Hala Madrid! — James O jolayemi (@jayjz4lyf) January 8, 2020

Interesting group of starters — Anthony (@adarynv) January 8, 2020

Finally Jovi? gets an opportunity to prove himself , I’m hoping he takes it ,??? — Mindofaphilosopher (@AddoObuobisa) January 8, 2020

Aaaah Jovic this is what I like to see. — Mr.Pong???? (@crossingszn) January 8, 2020

JOVIC TIME — Deanner (@Da_Deanner) January 8, 2020

Tonight’s clash will be played in Saudi Arabia as Spain’s Super Cup format has been changed for the next few years in order to include four teams.

A win tonight would set up a final for Los Blancos with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid or heated foes Barcelona. The stakes are certainly high.