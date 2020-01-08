Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly both made enquiries over a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League giants have approached Dortmund about a possible deal for Sancho, but it seems he’s currently not for sale.

The England international has previously been linked with Man Utd for around £120million by the Daily Mirror, but it’s little wonder Dortmund seem determined to keep him.

Sancho, 19, is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents after his stunning development in his time in the Bundesliga, and it would be truly exciting to see him back in England some time soon, whichever club he ends up at.

United look in real need of someone like Sancho right now after a poor season, with their attack looking an area of real weakness as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becomes overly reliant on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James after failing to adequately replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez since their departures in the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are yet to replace Eden Hazard so could also surely benefit from adding this talented teenager as a long-term successor in that wide-forward role.

Sancho could link up with other exciting young English talents at Stamford Bridge, with his potential combination with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount looking a hugely promising attack that could shine for years to come for both Chelsea and England.