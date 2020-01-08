Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the opinion that his team can turn things around in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Red Devils 3-1 in last night’s fixture at Old Trafford. Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahez put City 2-0 before Andreas Pereira’s own goal made it 3-0. Manchester United salvaged a goal thanks to Marcus Rashford in the 70th minute.

Manchester City are now one step closer to reaching their third successive Carabao Cup final following last night’s win. However, Solskjaer feels that United are capable of making a comeback in the second leg at the Etihad. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager said: “Even though it is a steep mountain to climb, we can still climb it. We just need to look forward. We’ve shown before that we’ve been down from a home tie and turned it around, last year against PSG for example, so we’ve just got to believe when we go to the Etihad and know that we can put a performance on.”

Manchester United did beat City at the Etihad last month and it won’t be much of a surprise if that happens on the 29th. However, the two-time reigning champions are a more than formidable side and will be eager to become only the second team to win the Carabao Cup three times in a row. Hence, it will be very, very tough for United to win.

The Red Devils next play Norwich City at Old Trafford this weekend.