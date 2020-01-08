Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has spoken about his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and other top clubs.

The Argentina international has been a top performer for Inter so far this season, and it is little surprise to see he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

Martinez has recently been linked with United by the Daily Mirror, while another report, also from the Daily Mirror, suggested the £80million-rated attacker could make his way to Old Trafford as part of a potential swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled this season and could definitely do with more options up front to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Martinez could be the ideal solution to this problem, but it seems the 22-year-old is happy with life at the San Siro as he moved to cool speculation over an exit.

“I am doing my best at Inter. I only focus on giving my all on the pitch,” Martinez told Sky Sport Italia, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“I am happy at Inter. I try to work hard and stay focused. That’s my goal with this club.”

United have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani by L’Equipe, while Solskjaer has been quoted as sending what sounds like a clear message to Ed Woodward over the need to make signings this winter.

“We have got a few months left of the season and we can’t weaken ourselves,” the Norwegian said after MUFC’s defeat against Manchester City, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“We have got to strengthen ourselves if any movement is going to happen.”