A source at a top European club has reportedly given an absolutely brutal assessment of Manchester United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has not done the most convincing job since landing the job at Old Trafford midway through last season, initially on a caretaker basis and later permanently.

Solskjaer always looked a bit of a gamble due to his lack of experience at the very highest level of management, and it really does seem to be starting to backfire as the club have really not made any progress at all in the last year or so.

According to the Independent, a source at an unnamed European side mocked Man Utd by saying their results probably wouldn’t be too different if they had the kit man in charge of the team.

It surely can’t be long now before the Red Devils seriously consider making a change in the dugout, with plenty of better managers currently available.

Most notable among those is former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with United by the Sun and others on a number of occasions.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC make a change in the coming weeks if Solskjaer continues to struggle, and if they don’t, they will surely continue along this road of becoming increasingly seen as a laughing stock among Europe’s elite.