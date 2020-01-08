Manchester United have reportedly been given a potentially significant edge over Atletico Madrid in the battle over the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international’s future at PSG looks in major doubt at the moment following a lack of playing time this season and plenty of recent speculation over a possible January move.

L’Equipe recently claimed Cavani was open to a move to Man Utd, and there’s now been a fresh update on the situation that looks to give the Red Devils an advantage over Atletico in the race for his signature.

According to Marca, as translated by the Daily Express, PSG are not keen on allowing Cavani to leave for a Champions League rival in the middle of the season.

United, of course, are not playing in the Champions League this season, so would not be a threat in that regard, so fans will surely be hoping this now means Cavani can end up at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old could be an ideal short-term signing to ease the pressure on young forwards like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be regretting letting Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter Milan in the summer without signing a replacement at the time.

If Man Utd can sign Arturo Vidal and Edinson Cavani they'll have a superb transfer window…in 2013… — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) January 8, 2020

Cavani could be ideal for that job, adding more depth up front as well as experience and a proven scoring record at the highest level.

The South American goal-poacher has had a prolific career and his goals have also helped him win a number of major honours in his time at the Parc des Princes.