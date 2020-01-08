Manchester United are reportedly keen to join the running for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal this January.

The Chile international’s future at the Nou Camp has looked in doubt for some time, and it looks like he is already in negotiations over a move to Inter Milan.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, as translated by the Daily Mirror, with Man Utd also mentioned as being in the mix.

The report claims the Red Devils want to join the running for Vidal and could push for talks with his agent Fernando Felicevich while he’s in Europe to meet with Inter.

United could certainly do with the signing of an experienced midfield player like Vidal this winter, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side badly struggling for much of this season so far.

While there are weaknesses almost everywhere you look in this MUFC squad, there’s no doubt Solskjaer could do with an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred as much as anything else.

It remains to be seen if Vidal would definitely be the man for that job, but if he’s available one can understand why United might want to go for it.

While the 32-year-old may be somewhat past his peak, he’s won a host of major honours for club and country in a glittering career, and his experience could be a big bonus for this largely youthful United squad.