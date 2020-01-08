Manchester United have reportedly been dealt even more bad news as it looks like key defender Harry Maguire faces a lengthy spell out with a hip injury.

The England international went off in the FA Cup draw with Wolves last weekend and missed yesterday’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, and Man Utd’s worst fears now appear to have been confirmed.

According to the Telegraph, this torn hip muscle problem looks set to keep Maguire out for a sustained period, in what could be devastating news for United’s season.

The Red Devils spent big on signing Maguire from Leicester City in the summer, and while he hasn’t always been at his very best at Old Trafford, he’s become a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

On top of that, United don’t have too much else in the way of backup, with the likes of Victor Lindelof not really in the same calibre, while Phil Jones had another bad game when he came in for the 3-1 loss against Man City.

One can only imagine how bad things could get for MUFC if they don’t get Maguire back on the pitch again soon.