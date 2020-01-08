Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires transfer warning to Manchester United chief Ed Woodward

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fired a transfer warning of sorts to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Red Devils were beaten by Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash last night, giving them a mountain to climb for the second game at the Etihad Stadium.

This could quite likely end Man Utd’s best hope of winning a trophy this season, and Solskjaer seems well aware of the weaknesses in his current squad.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the Norwegian tactician took the opportunity to send a pretty clear message to Woodward over transfers.

United look in need of strengthening in a number of areas, and Solskjaer made it clear he thinks his team needs signings rather than any sales this January.

“We have got a few months left of the season and we can’t weaken ourselves,” the manager said after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

“We have got to strengthen ourselves if any movement is going to happen.”

As ever, MUFC have been linked with several big names this winter, but it remains to be seen how easy it will be for them to land top players in the middle of the season.