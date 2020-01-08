Menu

Manchester United want star to sign contract extension amid exit rumours

According to the Sun, Manchester United are keen on tying down star Ashley Young to a one-year extension in order to avoid losing the veteran on a free transfer.

The Sun claim that the 34-year-old has already opened talks with Serie A giants Inter Milan. As Young has just six months left on his deal, he’s free to arrange a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

The Sun highlight that it certainly wouldn’t be a good look for the Red Devils if Young – someone who wears the captain’s armband when he’s on the pitch – was to agree a deal to leave in advance.

The report adds that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for the one-time tricky winger and now full-back to agree a one-year extension because of his standing in the dressing room.

Ashley Young celebrating a goal for Manchester United.

Young has been a reliable servant since joining from Aston Villa eight-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £17m, as per BBC Sport.

The 34-year-old has showed his commitment to the team over the years by giving up his natural wing position to feature as a makeshift full-back for the Red Devils.

Considering that he’s one of the Manchester outfit’s longest-serving players, it may be wise for the club’s hierarchy to tie the defender down to a contract extension.

Given the Red Devils’ inconsistent form this season, the last thing the side need is one of their leader’s leaving.

