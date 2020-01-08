Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has admitted he feels sorry for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international scored in last night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to City, maintaining his fine individual run of form in front of goal this season.

Still, Rashford’s performances have not been enough to lift this struggling Man Utd side, which is now on a run of just three wins in eight games in all competitions.

Speaking after last night’s Manchester Derby, Richards admitted he felt sorry for Rashford as he could surely do so much better if he were playing in this City side.

“I feel a little bit for Rashford. If Rashford was in Manchester City’s team, he would get 30, 40 goals a season,” the former City defender said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

While that is probably stating the obvious, it’s a little humiliating for United fans who will already no doubt feel their club has fallen so far behind their rivals.

Rashford has had his ups and downs at MUFC, but there’s no doubt that players of his calibre now will surely be wondering if being at Old Trafford with the club in its current state is really the best thing for their career.

United fans will hope Richards doesn’t give Rashford any ideas with his comments!