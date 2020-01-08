Menu

Ex-Manchester City star admits he pities Manchester United forward

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has admitted he feels sorry for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international scored in last night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to City, maintaining his fine individual run of form in front of goal this season.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires transfer warning to Manchester United chief Ed Woodward

Still, Rashford’s performances have not been enough to lift this struggling Man Utd side, which is now on a run of just three wins in eight games in all competitions.

Speaking after last night’s Manchester Derby, Richards admitted he felt sorry for Rashford as he could surely do so much better if he were playing in this City side.

“I feel a little bit for Rashford. If Rashford was in Manchester City’s team, he would get 30, 40 goals a season,” the former City defender said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

marcus rashford

Marcus Rashford has the sympathy of former Manchester City defender Micah Richards

While that is probably stating the obvious, it’s a little humiliating for United fans who will already no doubt feel their club has fallen so far behind their rivals.

More Stories / Latest News

Rashford has had his ups and downs at MUFC, but there’s no doubt that players of his calibre now will surely be wondering if being at Old Trafford with the club in its current state is really the best thing for their career.

United fans will hope Richards doesn’t give Rashford any ideas with his comments!

More Stories Marcus Rashford micah richards