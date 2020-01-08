According to the Sun, fringe Manchester United star Marcos Rojo has the opportunity to get his career back on track by joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Rojo hasn’t played a consistent first-team role for a couple of seasons now, the aggressive defender has also struggled with injuries recently.

The Sun claim that Fenerbahce are interested in making an approach for the defender this month, though there appears to be a slight disagreement over wages.

Rojo reportedly wishes to earn £3.5m-a-year, whilst the Turkish side are currently offering in the region of £2.7m.

With the Sun adding that Solskjaer has already agreed that Rojo should leave, is it time for the Argentine to sacrifice some money in order to reignite his career?

The 29-year-old centre-back has only made nine appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for a central defence pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, right now it also looks like error-prone ace Phil Jones is ahead of the Argentinean in the pecking order.

Rojo sent social media into overdrive recently when he was pictured wearing a Paris Saint-Germain top whilst enjoying some time off in his homeland.

Whilst Rojo’s career at United never really took off, some fans will be sad to see the defender go considering that he’s always played with passion and desire while wearing the Red Devils shirt.