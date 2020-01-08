Liverpool star Mohamed Salah congratulated his teammate Sadio Mane after the latter was adjudged the African Player of the Year for 2019.

The Senegal international became only the second player from his country to win the award, the first being El Hadji Diouf. Mane beat his Liverpool teammate Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez to win the award.

The Egyptian international missed the ceremony but didn’t fail to congratulate his fellow Reds player. Salah posted a picture of Mane holding the African Player of the Year award on his Instagram story along with the message: “Congrats bro”.

The Senegalese winger has been in magnificent form in the past couple of years. Last season, Mane helped Liverpool win the Champions League and was the joint-top scorer in the Premier League. In 2019/20, the 27-year-old has 15 goals and 11 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season so far. Mane also helped Senegal reach the final of the AFCON last summer, scoring three goals during the tournament.

It’s fair to say that the 27-year-old deserved to win the African Player of the Year award and is arguably the best player in the continent currently.