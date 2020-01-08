Potential crisis at Everton as angry fans descend on training to confront chief

It’s probably a sign of how many clubs in the Premier League have gone through big problems in recent years that Everton don’t get too much attention for their failings.

Despite that, they’ve gone under the radar as a club that’s not delivered despite spending a lot of money on the first team, so it’s no surprise that the fans have had enough.

The loss against Liverpool on Sunday seems to be a clear tipping point. On paper the result almost looks admirable, but Liverpool played their youngsters and even had James Milner as their senior player subbed off after a few minutes, so the result and the performance was pretty shameful.

The Times have since reported that the Director of Football Marcel Brands had to confront angry fans at training after the defeat:

Marcel Brands held face-to-face talks with angry Everton fans who descended on the club’s training ground looking to confront players in the aftermath of the FA Cup defeat by Liverpool. Exclusive by @_pauljoyce https://t.co/L18N0QnPVb — Times Sport (@TimesSport) January 8, 2020

This kind of thing seems to be pretty common in Italy and Brazil, but you almost never hear of British fans being so fed up that they go to the training ground to take things up with club chiefs.

It seems things did get a bit nasty and those fans that turned up even threatened to mobilise a few more to start a blockade, but nothing terrible actually happened.

It’s hard to tell if this will have any impact on the club or their plans for the rest of the season, but at least those in charge will be left in no doubt that they can’t let things keep going like this.