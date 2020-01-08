Arsenal and Tottenham have both reportedly taken concrete steps towards sealing the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

However, it looks like Everton are leading the chase for the Frenchman’s signature at the moment, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Rabiot has long been considered one of the finest midfield players in Europe after shining in his time at previous club Paris Saint-Germain, though he’s been slow to get going at Juventus.

Despite only joining the club on a free transfer in the summer, Rabiot could now be on his way out of Turin as Premier League clubs hover for his signature.

Arsenal could definitely do with Rabiot as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, but the report shown in the screen-grab below suggests it’s Everton making the biggest push to snap him up this January.

That would be quite a statement signing by the Toffees, who may now be able to attract bigger names since the exciting managerial appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician has worked with some of the biggest names in world football over the last couple of decades, and he’d do well to strengthen his Everton squad with a player of Rabiot’s quality.