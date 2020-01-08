We’re all used to highly touted prospects not living up to their early promise, but Mario Gotze did actually look like one of the best players in European football for a while.

He earned a big move to Bayern Munich and scored the winning goal in a World Cup final, but then things started to go wrong. He had some fitness and injury issues that eventually saw him return to Borussia Dortmund, but he’s never re-established himself as the key player since returning.

He still plays regularly, but it’s often from the bench and a recent report from Talksport has looked at his future after indicating that he would be available on a free transfer this Summer.

A reunion with Jurgen Klopp is an easy link to make, the Liverpool boss was his manager during Gotze’s best playing days at Dortmund and the report states that the two have kept in contact ever since.

They also suggest that a potential move to Liverpool in the Summer shouldn’t be ruled out. It would be an interesting one as his lack of athletic ability might affect him in Klopp’s high pressing style, but he’s done it before.

Perhaps he wouldn’t be a key player if he made the move, but he could still have a big impact in certain spots and provide some depth to the midfield.

It’s easy to forget that winning goal against Argentina when he came off the bench, but that’s something he could bring to Anfield on a regular basis if he did sign.