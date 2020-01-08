This seems like a lose-lose situation with Harry Maguire if he was trying to play through the pain barrier.

If he sat out then you can almost guarantee that some fans would jump on that and claim it shows a lack of commitment or resilience, but by playing through it he’s probably made things much worse.

This is also made worse by the fact that United were completely outplayed by Man City in a 3-1 loss last night, but a report from the Daily Mail has given the latest around Maguire’s injury.

They suggest that he was already playing through an existing knock that he suffered against Wolves, but it now seems that he’s torn a hip muscle and that could keep him out for an extended period of time.

It’s not clear how long he will be out for, or how long the existing injury would’ve taken him to get over, but this just looks bad from Man United’s point of view.

It also leaves them with a big problem going forward. Phil Jones looked so far out of his depth last night while Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Victor Lindelof haven’t exactly convinced when given a chance.

It might depends on how bad Maguire’s prognosis turns out to be, but United fans must be desperately hoping this pushes the club into the transfer market this month,