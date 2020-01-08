Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Harry Maguire could miss this weekend’s fixture against Norwich City.

The 26-year-old sat out last night’s Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford due to an injury he sustained during last weekend’s match against Wolves.

Following the 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side, Solskjaer said that Maguire’s injury isn’t long-term but he won’t be fit to play against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the club’s manager said: “We don’t know. It is not going to be a long term one. But I don’t think he will be ready for the weekend. Let’s see.”

Maguire is one of United’s most important players and the club will need him to be available for almost every remaining Premier League match if they are to finish in the top four. However, resting the England international against Norwich seems the right option given that the Red Devils play Liverpool at Anfield next.

Manchester United beat the Canaries 3-1 when the two sides faced at Carrow Road and are heavy favourites to secure all three points this weekend.