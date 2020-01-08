Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on his club sealing the potential transfer of Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo.

The Portugal international has struggled in his time at Barca and it makes sense that he could soon be available and therefore a realistic option for Spurs.

According to Don Balon, it looks as though Barcelona would accept around £29million for Semedo, and Mourinho believes he could improve in the Premier League.

It’s fair to say that Semedo looked a hugely promising talent at former club Benfica, and it’s no disgrace to struggle to live up to the high standards expected at the Nou Camp.

The 26-year-old could do well to make the move to a team like Spurs, where he’d likely have more opportunities to establish himself as the clear first choice at right-back.

Don Balon note that Mourinho is unconvinced by his current options in that area of the pitch, so it’s easy to see how Semedo could be an upgrade for Tottenham.

The north London club have not had the best first half of this season so could do with spending some money this January if they are to turn things around in the second half of the campaign.