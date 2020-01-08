It’s hard to tell if this is a classic example of the press reading far too much into something, but by not saying much it looks like this agent is hinting at something much bigger.

Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Man City last night was the latest example of how far off the pace they are when it comes to challenging for trophies. They’ve had some good results, but it’s clear that reinforcements are needed.

A recent report from Foxsports had looked further at United’s interest in Donny van de Beek this month, with reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

They quote a report from ESPN who contacted the players agent to get their reaction, and it seems they have refused to dismiss the links with United and they also refuse to deny that the player would be interested.

We haven’t seen any real signs of incomings at Old Trafford so far, but last night’s result could finally force them into action.

There’s further good news with the report indicating that Ajax will miss out on a lot of prize money after their Champions League elimination, so it’s possible that they might look to cash in on the midfielder now to make up for that.

At this point the fans must be hoping for anything to try and improve the team. This transfer would be a good start.