Transfer gossip: Liverpool bid CONFIRMED, Man Utd have edge in Cavani chase, Chelsea to launch swap deal

It’s January, and that means transfer season, with a round-up of the latest rumours and gossip below…

Liverpool goalkeeper bid confirmed

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed that Liverpool have made a bid to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed that Liverpool have made a bid to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Reds have previously been linked with Cakir by Turkish outlet Sporx, and it now seems clear they've firmed up their interest with an official offer.

Liverpool signed Adrian during the summer to come in as backup to Alisson, but it makes sense that Jurgen Klopp might now want a younger understudy in that area of the pitch.

23-year-old Turkey international Cakir seems a decent option, and if Agaoglu’s words are anything to go by it looks like it’s not far off being a done deal.

The Metro report on the Turkish giants’ chief confirming Liverpool’s bid, while his quotes also perhaps hint that the deal is likely as he now describes Cakir as being Liverpool’s goalkeeper.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” he said. “So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

Manchester United given Cavani transfer boost

Manchester United have reportedly been given a potentially significant edge over Atletico Madrid in the battle over the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international’s future at PSG looks in major doubt at the moment following a lack of playing time this season and plenty of recent speculation over a possible January move.

L’Equipe recently claimed Cavani was open to a move to Man Utd, and there’s now been a fresh update on the situation that looks to give the Red Devils an advantage over Atletico in the race for his signature.

However, it’s now being claimed PSG are not keen on allowing Cavani to leave for a Champions League rival in the middle of the season.

United, of course, are not playing in the Champions League this season, so would not be a threat in that regard, so fans will surely be hoping this now means Cavani can end up at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old could be an ideal short-term signing to ease the pressure on young forwards like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be regretting letting Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter Milan in the summer without signing a replacement at the time, with Cavani perhaps now looking the ideal candidate.

The South American goal-poacher has had a prolific career and his goals have also helped him win a number of major honours in his time at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea to launch swap deal bid

The Moussa Dembele Chelsea transfer saga may be about to take a significant turn as it looks like the Blues are ready to offer Olivier Giroud to Lyon as part of the deal.

Dembele has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and other clubs in recent times after his fine performances in Ligue 1, and it seems clear he could be an ideal addition to Frank Lampard’s squad.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can succeed with this swap deal offer, but Giroud makes sense as a decent replacement for Dembele at Lyon.

This potential move is being talked up in a report from the Sun, which suggests the west London giants would put together a package of £40million plus Giroud in order to make this potentially key signing up front.

Lampard will no doubt hope to get this deal done quickly, with the CFC manager finally able to make signings after the club’s transfer ban during the summer.

This has led to an over-reliance on a number of youngsters at Stamford Bridge, and a more proven player like Dembele could be crucial to take the heat off someone like Tammy Abraham up front.

The 23-year-old has scored 32 goals in 72 appearances for Lyon, and previously also shone in spells at Celtic and Fulham.