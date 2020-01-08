Manchester United are reportedly considering Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as among their transfer targets to strengthen in the middle of the park this January.

The Red Devils have had a poor first half of the season and it’s easy to see how Van de Beek could help them strengthen in an area of particular weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Man Utd have missed Paul Pogba through injury for much of this season, while Ander Herrera’s departure in the summer has left them overly reliant on unconvincing performers like Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira.

Van de Beek could surely be an upgrade in midfield, and ESPN claim he’s now a player United are looking at this winter.

The Netherlands has a fine scoring record from the middle of the park and is a generally strong all-rounder who could provide some spark and creativity to boost MUFC’s attacking players.

Transfermarkt rate Van de Beek at around £45million, though one imagines Ajax could demand quite a bit more for the talented 22-year-old.

United have been linked with a similar style of player in the form of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in a recent report from Goal.