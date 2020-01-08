Video: Bernardo Silva bursts out laughing as City beat rivals Man United

A clip has emerged of Bernardo Silva laughing and joking whilst Manchester City were beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last night.

Silva couldn’t hold in his excitement when halftime came around, the video shows him chuckling alongside teammate Riyad Mahrez as the pair were walking off the pitch.

Silva opened the scoring for the Citizens with a magnificent long-range strike, check it out here.

Take a look at the moment below:

Bernardo Silva's reaction at half-time sums up the game

Silva was sensational against the Red Devils yesterday, questions will certainly be asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after United’s lacklustre performance.