Video: Iheanacho equalises for Leicester vs Aston Villa with lovely finish

Aston Villa FC Leicester City FC
In the 74th minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg between Leicester and Aston Villa, Kelechi Iheanacho equalised just two minutes after being brought on.

Leicester ace Hamza Choudhury snatched the ball from Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and talisman Jamie Vardy turned provider as he played a pinpoint pass into Iheanacho.

The Nigerian stayed cool, calm and composed in front of two defenders as he hit the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at Iheanacho’s equaliser for the Foxes below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Brendan Rodgers’ side certainly punished Villa for a blunder at the back which allowed Iheanacho to pick up a potentially crucial away goal.

