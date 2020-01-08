Menu

Video: Isco scores classy volley for Real Madrid vs Valencia in Spanish Super Cup semi-final

Real Madrid CF
In the 38th minute of this evening’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Real Madrid and Valencia, Fede Valverde was played in on the right flank and picked out Luka Modric with a low cross into the box.

Modric’s effort to hit the back of the net was blocked but Isco showed his amazing ability to chest the ball before drilling a volley into the bottom corner.

Isco’s technical ability is insane.

Take a look at the attacking midfielder’s strike below:

After struggling with injuries and falling out of the team over the last couple of years, can Isco get back to his best this season?

