Video: Kylian Mbappe comes very close to scoring insane rabona lob for PSG

The new decade is barely a week old and Kylian Mbappe has just come within inches of scoring the goal of the decade already.

PSG were 6-1 up when he made this attempt, but it would’ve been glorious if he found the net. Attempting a rabona is hard enough, never mind when the ball is rolling towards you and you’re outside the area:

Mbappe = insolence pic.twitter.com/7lL9un18JO — amin secours 93 (@aminlefarceur2) January 8, 2020

Images courtesy of Canal+ and Direct 3

It’s hard to tell if it’s disrespectful or not, but you have to think that the keeper is incredibly relieved to see that drift just wide of the post