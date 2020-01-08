Menu

Video: Kylian Mbappe comes very close to scoring insane rabona lob for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain
The new decade is barely a week old and Kylian Mbappe has just come within inches of scoring the goal of the decade already.

PSG were 6-1 up when he made this attempt, but it would’ve been glorious if he found the net. Attempting a rabona is hard enough, never mind when the ball is rolling towards you and you’re outside the area:

Images courtesy of Canal+ and Direct 3

It’s hard to tell if it’s disrespectful or not, but you have to think that the keeper is incredibly relieved to see that drift just wide of the post

