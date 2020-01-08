Menu

Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s shockingly lazy effort at preventing Man City’s third goal against Man United

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United did not put in a good performance against Manchester City last night, but this piece of play from Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be one of the worst things they did all night.

Watch the video blow as the right-back’s shockingly lazy defending is exposed as he merely jogs back as City break and score their third goal of the game.

MORE: Manchester United snubbed chance to sign £80m-rated star for just £5m

More Stories / Latest News

Everyone can put in a bad performance from time to time, but this total lack of effort from Wan-Bissaka is inexcusable.

Just take a look at these images as well, which highlight quite how far he was from the action despite the pace of City’s counter-attack.

wan-bissaka-pics

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could’ve tried a lot harder to help prevent this goal…

wan-bissaka-slow

Man Utd paid a LOT of money for the right-back last summer…

bissaka-og

Wan-Bissaka only now comes close to the action…once the ball is rolling into the back of the net

No wonder the scoreline was so one-sided in the end, and Man Utd will need a miracle to overcome the 3-1 deficit in the second leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Andreas Pereira