Manchester United did not put in a good performance against Manchester City last night, but this piece of play from Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be one of the worst things they did all night.

Watch the video blow as the right-back’s shockingly lazy defending is exposed as he merely jogs back as City break and score their third goal of the game.

Nahhhhhh look at Wan-Bumsaka jogging back, if that was Trent there would be documentaries made about it?pic.twitter.com/PsByqR2LIL — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) January 7, 2020

Everyone can put in a bad performance from time to time, but this total lack of effort from Wan-Bissaka is inexcusable.

Just take a look at these images as well, which highlight quite how far he was from the action despite the pace of City’s counter-attack.

No wonder the scoreline was so one-sided in the end, and Man Utd will need a miracle to overcome the 3-1 deficit in the second leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final.