Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team’s performance in last night’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

The reigning champions inched closer to a third successive Carabao Cup final by beating Man United 3-1 in their home turf. City took a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Andreas Pereira who hit the ball in his own net. Manchester United pulled one back in the second half thanks to Marcus Rashford.

Following the match, Guardiola was all praise for his team’s performance. Speaking to Manchester City’s official website, the Spaniard said: “The first minutes were tight but then we had an outstanding goal and we played really good. We played a really good game with a lot of passes from behind. In the second half they changed their shape with the diamond, and we struggled to keep the ball a bit more, but it is a good result.

“We knew it was difficult to control Rashford as they are so fast and that was our target today. In the last game we could not control when we lost the ball and tonight we did it better. In general, it was an incredible performance and just a fantastic result for us. Tonight we can be more than satisfied to come here to Old Trafford and win.”

Man City’s second leg against their local rivals is on the 29th at the Etihad but before that, they have four matches to play with the first one against Aston Villa on Sunday. A win at Villa Park will take Guardiola’s side to second place in the Premier League table provided Leicester City don’t beat Southampton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.